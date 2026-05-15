PHOTO ESSAY: Glitter, wings and whimsy: Black cosplayers turn Georgia woods into a fae wonderland

WARM SPRINGS, Georgia (AP) — Wearing gauzy wings and floaty dresses in a rainbow of colors, with glitter and rhinestones…

WARM SPRINGS, Georgia (AP) — Wearing gauzy wings and floaty dresses in a rainbow of colors, with glitter and rhinestones shimmering on their faces, Black cosplaying creatives gathered in a woodland clearing in central Georgia to celebrate whimsy and magic.

ATL Black Fae Fest is a three-day event where participants celebrate their love of fantasy, self-expression and glamour. It took place this month at the Mystic Woods glamping site in Warm Springs, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Founder Janelle Newell said she was inspired by Black Fae Day, a global event held every May to celebrate Black cosplayers and fantasy enthusiasts. She said via text message that a fae is a “mythical creature, and it could be anyone! Like an elf, a mermaid, a gnome, a fairy, a dragon.” She described the Georgia event as “a collective experience created by a growing fae family and community.”

“Everybody contributes something meaningful, whether it’s art, music, fashion, performance, support, organization, or simply good energy and love,” she said. “Seeing this community continue to grow into a genuine family and safe space for whimsical Black creatives means everything to me.”

As they frolicked among the trees, performers and creatives had the chance to take part in activities including hip-hop opera, ax throwing, fire dancing, yoga, nature walks, storytelling, Dungeons and Dragons, a fashion show, sound healing and a fight demonstration. There was also plenty of food, clothing and makeup for sale.

Anniiyah Judd, who was camping at the event for the first time, called it “magical.”

“The experience was comforting,” she said. “It felt connecting, deep, and I could feel the energy and frequencies.”

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This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

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