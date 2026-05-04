Cruise ship with huge Broadway stars to steam off to Mexico and Bahamas in spring 2027

NEW YORK (AP) — A star-studded cruise ship with some of Broadway’s biggest names — including Tony Award-winners Patti LuPone,…

NEW YORK (AP) — A star-studded cruise ship with some of Broadway’s biggest names — including Tony Award-winners Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Norbert Leo Butz and Adrienne Warren — is setting sail from Florida to Mexico and the Bahamas next spring.

The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from Miami to Cozumel and Great Stirrup Cay from April 15-20, 2027 — will also feature Tony nominees Norm Lewis, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Micaela Diamond and Kerry Butler.

In addition to performances, the cruise will offer multiple interactive theatrical events, Q&As, workshops, discussions on how to create a show and dance classes.

There will also be full performances of “Mama I’m a Big Girl Now!,” with Winokur, Bundy and Butler, who met starring as Tracy, Penny and Amber in “Hairspray” and reunite to sing Broadway hits and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman — fresh off publishing his memoir “Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner” — will be onboard, as well as three-time Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, behind such shows as “Kinky Boots” and “La Cage aux Folles.”

“This isn’t just a fan experience, it’s Broadway without walls, an all-access experience at sea where fans and legends collide. For five extraordinary nights, the ship becomes the stage, the backstage, and everything in between. Nothing else comes close,” said Jeff Cuellar, CEO at Sixthman, in a statement.

This will be the fourth Broadway Cruise, which borrows the Norwegian Jewel for its themed trips.

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