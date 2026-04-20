Spending 20 minutes outside this spring could help your health

Some of the changes that occur when spring arrives are plain to see, as trees and flowers bloom, but some of the changes are harder to detect.

Some of the changes that occur when spring arrives are plain to see, as trees and flowers bloom, but some of the changes are harder to detect.

Spring is good for your brain, according to Benjamin Katz, associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Science at Virginia Tech.

Physical activity that gets your heart pumping, including jogging, cycling and swimming, is probably the best activity for brain health at any age, Katz said.

“When springtime comes, you have warmer weather, and we just enjoy that by itself,” Katz said. “But you have more opportunities to get cardiovascular exercise outside, and that can lead to numerous benefits in your brain, and also things like attention are actually impacted by that.”

Katz said there are both direct and indirect ways that spending time in nature can help cognitive functioning.

“There’s research that suggests just spending time around trees and green spaces actually doesn’t just improve mood, but also can improve things like attention and help with cognition,” he said.

Seeing neighbors in their gardens, while you’re working on yours, also provides brain-boosting benefits.

“Gardening, which a lot of people start doing in spring, is both cognitively engaging, and oftentimes is a pretty good workout,” Katz said. “It’s the fresh air, the sunlight — all of these things that seem to have an affect on mood but also seem to improve things like attention.”

Quieter activities, including birdwatching, can challenge your mind and encourage social interaction, Katz said.

He said there’s evidence that just looking at trees out the window, or in a photo or picture, can be helpful.

“Although, obviously, you don’t have the opportunities for exercise and social interaction the same way,” he said.

Spending a couple hours a week — a bit less than 20 minutes per day — can benefit your physical and cognitive health.

“If you can spend some active time outside with friends, or doing cognitively-engaging activities or getting some exercise, that’s even better,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.