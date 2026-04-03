Children race to gather marshmallows dropped from a helicopter at pair of Michigan parks

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — It was cloudy with a chance of marshmallows at two Detroit-area parks Friday as kids raced…

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — It was cloudy with a chance of marshmallows at two Detroit-area parks Friday as kids raced to collect thousands of the gooey treats dropped from a helicopter.

The annual Marshmallow Drop, hosted by Wayne County Parks, took place two hours apart in Trenton, Michigan, and Westland, Michigan.

“It was great. The weather is beautiful, and I think this is a great thing to do with all the kids to start off Easter and the weekend, so yeah, I think it’s wonderful,” said Anna Grote (GROH’-tee), a Westland resident who attended with her boyfriend and his 10-year-old son.

Hundreds of children at each place cheered as the helicopter passed by on its way to the drop zone. Once there, a passenger unloaded the treats out of a sack and onto the grass below. The helicopter made three passes, dropping marshmallows for kids in different age groups.

David Alexander was in Westland with his two kids, 7 and 10. The Inkster resident encouraged them “to be the first ones at the line.”

“Ready, set, go. Be the first one, take off,” he said.

Officials stressed that, although tempting, the marshmallow must not be eaten, because they struck the ground. Instead, kids exchanged the fluffy treats for a prize.

Some kids snatched up way more than one, and their parents kindly dumped most back onto the turf, allowing other kids a shot at it.

“Everybody was nice. There wasn’t any pushing, there wasn’t any shoving, no fighting,” said Alexander, a first-time attendee.

Grote said her boyfriend’s son “did not have any difficulty at all” in procuring a marshmallow.

“The thrill of the hunt, right,” she said, laughing.

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