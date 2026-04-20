Amtrak cancels Florida auto train service as a wildfire disrupts routes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Amtrak train service in Florida was disrupted Monday because of a wildfire in the northeast part…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Amtrak train service in Florida was disrupted Monday because of a wildfire in the northeast part of the state, officials said.

The auto train service between Sanford, Florida, near Orlando, and Lorton, Virginia, outside Washington, was canceled for Monday, Amtrak said in a statement. The train service allows passengers to take their cars on trips.

The Silver Meteor route, which runs between Miami and New York, was starting and ending in Jacksonville instead of South Florida on Monday, and one of its two daily train trips was canceled for Tuesday.

The Floridian route, running from Miami to Chicago via Washington, was starting and ending in Savannah, Georgia, and one of its two train trips was canceled for Tuesday, Amtrak said.

Amtrak on Monday was providing some bus service between Jacksonville and Miami for passengers on the Silver Meteor and Floridian routes.

The Florida Forest Service reported a 2,700 acre (1,093 hectares) fire along the eastern border of Putnam and Clay counties, south of Jacksonville.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.