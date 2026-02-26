Smart pills that will deliver targeted medication are being developed at U.Md.

Patients needing more accurate real time health monitoring of their gut may be in luck in the future. A new smart pill could eventually be used to replace annoying procedures and even deliver targeted medications is being developed at the University of Maryland.

Patients needing more accurate real time health monitoring of their gut may be in luck in the future.

A new smart pill could eventually be used to replace annoying procedures and even deliver targeted medications is being developed at the University of Maryland.

Researchers at the A. James Clark School of Engineering say they’re developing smart pills that could eventually detect early signs of disease.

The intelligent capsules could also provide an alternative to invasive techniques like endoscopies when it comes to monitoring gut health.

Researchers at U.Md.’s MATRIX Lab recently had information about their work published in the technology magazine IEEE Spectrum.

According to the researchers, early versions of the smart pills have successfully reached the small intestine and can track biomarkers and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which shed light on disease progression.

The capsules will eventually deliver medicine in the gut exactly when and where it is needed, improving effectiveness and minimizing side effects.

“These capsules have the potential to change lives for the better — even save lives. Our team’s work to develop smart pills that can sense, communicate in, and interact with complex biological environments will redefine the way we diagnose and treat ailments,” Reza Ghodssi, a U.Md. Distinguished University Professor and MATRIX Lab Executive Director of Research and Innovation, said in a statement.

These electronic pills are designed to dissolve, according to researchers.

The smart pills are not yet available for the public.

Researchers hope to work with gastroenterologists and animal-science experts to put capsule prototypes through more rigorous studies, refining them for real-world use.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.