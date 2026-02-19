Fur remains a fixture in Cortina, the co-host city of the Winter Olympics, in photos

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Fur coats are plentiful on the streets of Cortina d’Ampezzo, especially during these Winter Games.…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Fur coats are plentiful on the streets of Cortina d’Ampezzo, especially during these Winter Games.

When asked to explain why furs remain so common here, even as much of the world has moved to synthetic alternatives, whether for environmental, ethical, or affordability reasons, the answers are revealing. Italians say it’s a bubble, devoid of political activists and the working class. Coats of mink, lynx, wolf, sable and ocelot can be seen up and down the Corso Italia, the main street.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.