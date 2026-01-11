The Latest: Golden Globes kicks off Hollywood’s 2026 awards season

Hollywood’s awards season is underway with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, happening now. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns for a second…

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns for a second year to host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It’s a Champagne-soaked party featuring some of the biggest names in film and television, even if the awards won’t exactly forecast the Oscars.

“One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, closely followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight. “Wicked: For Good” was snubbed for best picture and best director. Others left out include Joe Rogan (for the new podcast category ), Sydney Sweeney and Gwyneth Paltrow, leaving room for plenty of surprise inclusions. See the full list of nominees.

The Globes is being broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

The Latest:

Seth Rogen, ‘The Studio,’ wins best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy series

“We just pretended to do this and now it’s happening,” Seth Rogen said as he accepted the Golden Globe from Zoe Kravitz and Dave Franco, who performed alongside him in The Studio.

He thanked his co-performers — including Ted Sarandos, who cameoed in a Golden Globes-centered episode — but not Sal Saperstein.

Sal Saperstein was the folk hero of the last Golden Globes — in the universe of “The Studio.” Played by Ike Barinholtz, the studio executive was thanked in seemingly every speech during an episode of the Apple TV comedy set at the Globes, much to the chagrin of his boss.

Owen Cooper, ‘Adolescence,’ wins best performance by a male actor in a supporting role (TV)

Cooper said he was the only boy in his drama classes.

“I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing, but you know, I got through it,” the 16-year-old said.

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks,’ wins best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy series

The ‘Hacks’ actor has won four Emmys, now three Golden Globes and three Actor Awards, formerly SAG Awards.

“What can I say? I’m a greedy b—-,” she said, later adding: “I cannot tell you I have the best bosses. I have the best showrunners. I have the best cast.”

She’s also among the celebrities who donned anti-ICE pins in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis.

Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt,’ wins best performance by a

male actor in a drama series

Wyle said he grew up in a family that supported art.

The Dr. Robby actor says his family placed “a high priority on art and on curiosity and on service.”

Stellan Skarsgard, ‘Sentimental Value,’ wins best performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Skarsgard shouted out his children for teaching him about fatherhood.

“I am playing a father that is a bad father, and my children have told me what a bad father really is,” he said.

Teyana Taylor, ‘One Battle After Another,’ wins best performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Taylor said she almost didn’t write a speech.

“I just didn’t think I would get this,” she said, through tears, after showing off her “party in the back” dress.

Teyana Taylor also shouted out Black and brown girls in her acceptance speech:

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability,” she said.

Was Ann Lee a real person?

Amanda Seyfried is nominated for her leading turn in “The Testament of Ann Lee.” The musical is based on a real-life woman: Ann Lee, known to followers as ever-blessed Mother Ann, was an 18th century Englishwoman who reported revelations from God and led a new religious movement that eventually was named the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing. It was marked by strict celibacy and ecstatic worship, with physical jerks and trembling that gave the movement its common name, the Shakers.

Lee and a handful of early followers took a harrowing sea voyage to America, where they set up their first settlement in upstate New York during the 1770s. They embarked on numerous missionary journeys in the Northeast, gaining many converts amid a larger atmosphere of religious revivalism — even while being brutally attacked by mobs. After her death in 1784, the movement continued to spread.

Nikki Glaser kicks off the show

Nikki Glaser opened her monologue by saying, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed it with “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”

She also handed out a set of her own Golden Globes: Best editing: Justice Department, alluding to the Epstein list. Most editing: CBS News, taking a shot at the host network’s news department under new editor Bari Weiss.

“Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news,” she said.

And, of course, she made an obligatory Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriends joke:

“I mean, countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

What’s on the menu at the Golden Globes

The Globes bill itself as a giant party — and what’s a party without nourishment and libations? (It is quite literally 5 p.m. somewhere — in Beverly Hills.) Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is helming the menu for the third year in a row. Here’s what guests will get inside the ballroom:

DINNER: A selection of highlights from the chef’s eponymous restaurants — yellowtail jalapeno, a caviar cup, lobster salad with a spicy lemon dressing, different types of nigiri and, of course, miso black cod.

DESSERT: White chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge and ceremonial matcha cake accompanied by a “Golden Nobu” coin, per a press release.

DRINKS: Taking its boozy reputation seriously, the Globes have designated an official Champagne: Moët & Chandon. Guests will have two choices — Moët Impérial and Moët Rosé Impérial — described as “perfectly paired” with Matsuhisa’s menu. They also have an official water, supplied by Saratoga Spring Water.

If the stars’ individually plated meals sound good to you, the Globes is touting a to-go package from Nobu locations in New York and LA. The promotion ends today and will run you $125. (They’re also running an $83 in-house, themed lobster special. Gold leaf is involved.)

Total nominations for the studios behind Hollywood’s consolidation battle

Warner Bros. Discovery might be facing a sale that’s left the entertainment industry fraught with anxiety, but its awards season hopes are off to a good start.

It ranks second behind independent label Neon in total motion picture nominations. HBO Max, its subsidiary, trails only Netflix in total television/podcast nominations.

Here’s how the three companies — Warner Bros., Netflix and Paramount — at the heart of Hollywood’s latest studio consolidation battle compare tonight:

MOTION PICTURE

TELEVISION/PODCAST

Timothée walks alone, but Kylie is there too

Kylie Jenner has been spotted inside the ballroom. Like last year, she didn’t walk the red carpet alongside her nominated date, Timothée Chalamet.

‘Andor’ says what needed to be said

Mexican actor Diego Luna said that while the Star Wars prequel series “Andor” contains references to the past, it’s useful for the present.

“As an actor, as a filmmaker, I get involved in projects that matter to me, that say things I believe need to be said,” he said. “‘Andor’ was one of those.”

Luna is nominated for best male actor in a drama.

Kate Hudson wants everyone to be the dreamers we saw in the movies

Hudson, who is nominated for best female actor in a musical/comedy, finds that many of this year’s films — including her own, “Song Sung Blue” — are about dreamers. She reflected on her own childhood experience of locking herself in her bedroom, talking in the mirror and pretending to play different characters.

“I think people need that right now,” Hudson said. “So many things have become so cynical. And we are our own narrator to our life.”

The elephant in the ballroom

Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest players are competing for much more than a statuette this awards season. Tonight, they’re doing it on one company’s home turf.

The elephant in the ballroom is sure to be the dueling bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, which is behind some of this year’s leading contenders with films “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” as well as TV hit “The White Lotus.”

Netflix and Paramount have each made offers for the storied Hollywood studio. But Warner Bros. this week again rejected Paramount’s $77.9 billion hostile takeover of the entire company, urging shareholders to back its $72 billion deal with Netflix for its streaming and studio business.

Whether Paramount gains ownership over its rival’s extensive content library remains to be seen. But, at the least, company executives will have cinephiles’ eyeballs tonight: The Golden Globes are televised live on Paramount-owned CBS.

How many first-time nominees are there?

Per the Globes themselves, 27. They range from rising actors like Chase Infiniti, nominated for “One Battle After Another,” to longstanding entertainers like Bill Maher, nominated for his comedy special.

The other new nominees: Aimee Lou Wood, Ashley Walters, Britt Lower, Carrie Coon, Charlie Hunnam, Dwayne Johnson, Erin Doherty, Eva Victor, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Jacob Elordi, Jessie Buckley, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Lee Byung-Hun, Michael B. Jordan, Owen Cooper, Paul Mescal, Rashida Jones, Renate Reinsve, Rhea Seehorn, Stephen Graham, Tessa Thompson, Teyana Taylor, Tramell Tillman and Walton Goggins.

Noah Wyle says pay attention to the (lack of) helmet

Noah Wyle says watchers of “The Pitt” are right to be concerned that his character Dr. Robby doesn’t wear a helmet as he rides his motorcycle to the ER on the Season 2 premiere.

“There’s nothing arbitrary about the way we do the show, everything’s pretty specific, and that was a very specific decision that we made to have him riding with the helmet on his backpack but not on his head, telling everybody he wears one but we all know that he isn’t,” Wyle said.

Then he added this bit of intrigue: “That calls into question just about everything he says and does all season and what we can believe.”

Has Glinda gone dark?

Ariana Grande’s Glinda pink took the night off. With her signature ponytail high, the “Wicked: For Good” nominee walked the carpet in black. Granted, it was black in a Glinda-worthy ball gown silhouette.

Richard Linklater sees his two best picture nominees as ‘bookends’

The “Before Sunrise” director has two films nominated for best musical/comedy film: “Blue Moon,” which follows legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart on the opening night of his longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers’ new hit musical, and “Nouvelle Vague,” an ode to French New Wave that dramatizes the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless.”

Richard Linklater described the movies as “bookends” about “two really unique artists at really crucial moments in their lives.”

“One’s kind of an enthusiastic, passionate, exuberant beginning of a career and one’s kind of a sad end to a career,” he told AP.

And, speaking of artists at crucial moments in their lives, none other than Glen Powell surprised the “Hit Man” director mid-interview to say “there is no happier place for me than a Richard Linklater set.”

Golden Globes chef Nobu has some advice

Nobu Matsuhisa is the official chef for the Golden Globes for the third year straight.

Last year, speaking ahead of the release of the documentary “Nobu,” he revealed his advice to young people faced with adversity: ”Don’t give up. Just don’t forget about the ambitions, passions and go step by step.”

Eva Victor is ready to dream

Victor, who directed, wrote and starred in “Sorry Baby,” is looking forward to the next project.

“This is so busy and so loud and so intense,” Victor said on the red carpet. “I think writers are kind of in need of quiet and space and time and not any noise. I look forward to, after all the celebrating, going back into my little hole and dreaming.”

Victor is nominated for best female actor in a drama motion picture.

Jafar Panahi’s fellow prisoners inspired ‘It Was Just an Accident’

The kernels of the film were planted in the Iranian director’s head during his time as a political prisoner, though he said his experience paled in comparison to others’.

“I did not go through anything in particular, any particular hardship, compared to my fellow prisoners,” Jafar Panahi said through a translator.

Hundreds of Iranians have been killed as the government attempts to squash protests demanding a regime change.

The nominee under threat of prison

The dissident Iranian director is one of today’s most renowned international filmmakers. But unlike others, Jafar Panahi is facing a yearlong prison sentence and two-year travel ban for “propaganda activities” against the Iranian government.

It’s not his first time; he’s been jailed for his work before in Tehran’s infamous Evin Prison, and was banned from making movies in Iran until 2023.

But he made films anyway, and his time in the prison system inspired his latest film, “It Was Just an Accident,” which has already snagged awards, including Cannes’ prized Palme d’Or.

The film is nominated for four Golden Globe awards: best drama, director, screenplay and foreign-language film.

The juke joint women stick together

The ballroom is open and “Sinners” stars Li Jun Li and Jayme Lawson arrived together early at the “Sinners” table and were quickly served some Nobu.

Nikki Glaser kicks off hosting duties in pink

The evening’s host, Nikki Glaser, began her likely multi-change fashion marathon in Zuhair Murad. Her satin, blush-pink gown was strapless with a draped corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline. The look had a voluminous skirt and hails from the Zuhair Murad Resort ready-to-wear collection.

Traditionally, hosts change clothes often. Last year, Glaser changed at least seven times.

How the anti-ICE pins got to be on the red carpet

The idea for the pins began with a late-night text exchange earlier this week between Nelini Stamp, with the group Working Families Power, and Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of a Latino advocacy group called Maremoto.

“There is a longstanding tradition of people who create art taking a stand for justice in moments,” Stamp said. “We’re going to continue that tradition.”

The two organizers began calling up the celebrities and influencers they knew, who in turn brought their campaign to the more prominent figures in their circles.

Allies of their movement have been attending the “fancy events” that take place in the days leading up to the Golden Globes, according to Stamp. They’re passing out the pins at parties and distributing them to neighbors who will be attending the ceremony.

Kevin O’Leary’s pick for the next Bond

After filming “Marty Supreme,” Kevin O’Leary says he would like to star in the next James Bond movie.

“I want to be the bad guy in Bond,” he said. “Nobody can do it the way I can. And I want Bond to be a woman this time.”

Anti-ICE pins on red carpet

Mark Ruffalo is wearing a pin saying “BE GOOD” on the red carpet.

The emblem, part of the #BeGood campaign, references the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an immigration officer in Minneapolis last week. According to a news release, the pins also pay tribute to Keith Porter, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles by an off-duty ICE officer on New Year’s Eve.

The campaign was organized by a group of entertainment industry professionals with support from groups Working Families Power and Maremoto.

Wagner Moura says it would feel weird not to talk politics

Wagner Moura, a best actor nominee for Brazil’s “The Secret Agent” says speaking out about politics is risky for an entertainer, but feels like a necessity.

“In order to do that you have to be very aware that sometimes you have to pay the price, but I’m willing to,” he said. “I’m a very political person, I think politically, I like to make political films. ‘The Secret Agent’ is one of those.”

“It would be weird for me to work as a political artist and then shy away from saying what I think,” he said.

Have vampires contacted Kevin O’Leary after ‘Marty Supreme’?

“I’m getting a lot of direct messages from vampires,” he said. “Finally, a film where the vampire is respected.”

In the film, O’Leary portrays a successful businessman who described himself as a vampire born in the 17th century. The strikingly absurd quote is a memorable moment in the film.

This mother is golden

Wunmi Mosaku of “Sinners” wore stunning bright yellow to announce news of her pregnancy. She cradled her bump as she made her way up the stairs. In a Vogue essay, she celebrates her pregnancy and her Nigerian culture, explaining that in Yoruba, “we say Iya ni Wúrà.” It means “mother is golden.” When she saw sketches of her custom yellow Matthew Reisman gown, “I knew it was the right dress and the right moment.”

Mosaku is Nigerian British with an American husband who stays out of the spotlight.

‘Sinners’ moving car scene with blues music got better with every take

Actor Delroy Lindo didn’t have much time to rehearse the three-page monologue before filming. But the magic came out while shooting the scene.

“As we filmed, the more conversant one became with the moment,” he said. “It was one of those situations that became more and more full, and the fact that it lands on you, as the audience, spiritually, is beautiful for me to hear.”

The film has a slew of nominations, including best drama motion picture, best director and best screenplay.

‘Shark Tank’s’ Mr. Wonderful had a wonderful time filming ‘Marty Supreme’

Kevin O’Leary, the businessman-turned-TV personality who starred as Milton Rockwell in “Marty Supreme,” said the role was written with him in mind.

O’Leary recalled director Josh Safdie saying to him: “We wrote this part, Milton Rockwell, he’s a real a-hole, and I think you’re the guy.”

After reading the script, O’Leary agreed. “I really felt that I’m that guy,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined by husband Nick

Presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas posed for cameras not long after celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. She was dressed in a midnight blue tiered gown with a waist sash. He picked a traditional black tux.

Jonas shared a photo on Instagram Dec. 1 of Chopra in a red bikini with the words: “7 years married to my dream girl.”

A challenging walk up the carpet

A massive construction project across from the main driveway of the Beverly Hilton hotel has upended the Golden Globes.

Instead of walking down the red-carpeted driveway and into the lobby, the starry attendees are stepping onto an oxblood carpet, which is fully enclosed for the first time and set up along Wilshire Boulevard, which is shut down for the awards.

There are stairs to contend with as A-listers make their way, including what’s being called the golden ascent, a staircase designed to mimic a film reel as it unspools.

If they survive the gauntlet, the celebs will find a meal from tony Nobu, a celebrity haunt known for its Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, waiting on their plates in the International Ballroom. It’s practically comfort food for Kylie Jenner, whose family are regulars at the Malibu location.

The construction causing all the changes is a $10 billion mixed-use development featuring two luxury residential towers, a hotel, shopping and restaurants. For years, that property was a giant hole after a department store was shuttered and torn down.

Brittany Snow on Sophie’s choices

Brittany Snow says she has mixed feelings about the arc of her character, Sophie O’Neil, on “The Hunting Wives.”

She says they are about to start shooting the fifth episode of Season 2 of the Netflix show.

“I wish that Sophie made better choices,” Snow said. “But we love to watch her make bad choices.”

She added, “I love playing a character like that. I can’t tell you that she’s the most altruistic human, but what fun would that be?”

Celebrities this way, normals the other

That grand, Met Gala-esque staircase was only for the stars. The non-famous entered through another, ground level entrance.

“Don’t worry,” a staffer told a disappointed guest. “There’s a place to get your photo at the end too.”

‘No Other Choice’ was originally an American film

Park Chan-wook, director of “No Other Choice” said he originally wrote the film for an American audience. Only recently did he decide to develop the piece as a Korean film, he said.

“I think, in turn, it improved the movie and the screenplay, because before then, we weren’t able to incorporate the AI technology element into the movie,” he said through a translator, while wearing Saint Laurent.

Park’s film is nominated for best motion picture for a musical or comedy. It is also nominated for best non-English motion picture.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ director believes in the moving power of cinema again

Kaouther Ben Hania, director of “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” said the reception of her film has restored her faith in art.

“Many people told me, ‘This movie changed me,’” she said. “People in the beginning are afraid to watch it, but once they see the voice and hear the voice of Hind Rajab, this movie affects them and changes them.”

The movie includes an audio recording of the 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab before she was killed by Israeli forces in 2024. It’s nominated for best non-English motion picture.

How the stars reacted to their nominations

“Sinners” director Ryan Coogler said he’s “married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows.” Chase Infiniti woke up to a dead phone the morning she was nominated for “One Battle After Another.”

Maggie O’Farrell, author of “Hamnet” and co-nominated for the adaptation’s screenplay, says the film “feels not like my child, more like a kind of niece or nephew.” And for “Sentimental Value” director Joachim Trier, it was time for some Champagne.

The gauntlet to get inside the Globes

University of California and Simi Valley police and bomb-sniffing dogs of no obvious, immediate affiliation were on hand to help monitor vehicles dropping off guests, involving a labyrinthine route that might befuddle even the most seasoned Angeleno, accessible only to those traveling east.

The Golden Globes has also chosen a harrowing staircase climb for its celebrity guests, flanked by photographers on both sides. The setup is not unlike the daunting Grand Staircase for the Met Gala.

