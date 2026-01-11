Live Radio
See photos of stars arriving for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards

The Associated Press

January 11, 2026, 8:49 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The stars are out for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, which honor movies, television and podcasts.

The first major ceremony of awards season has a reputation for its partylike atmosphere and for drawing a mashup of television and film stars. It also is known as a major fashion showcase.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

