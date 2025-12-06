FDA withdraws requirements to check for asbestos in makeup

A recently withdrawn FDA rule means cosmetic companies are no longer required to test talc-based products for asbestos, leaving consumers responsible for choosing safer options.

What do dry shampoo, baby powder and eyeshadow have in common? They all share one main ingredient that absorbs moisture and creates a smooth, powdery finish. But, that same ingredient could also contain cancer-causing asbestos.

Now, a federal rule that would have required cosmetic companies to test talc-based makeup products for asbestos contamination has been withdrawn under an order signed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a move doctors say shifts the burden of safety back onto consumers.

Talc is a widely used mineral found in hygiene and beauty products, often occurring naturally together with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

“Asbestos can cause dangerous things like mesothelioma, lung cancer, and ovarian cancer,” Dr. Katelin Mirkin, board-certified general and bariatric surgeon based out of St. Louis, Missouri, said.

Internal documents show cosmetic companies were aware of the risks as far back as the 1950s, although the public wasn’t broadly informed until the 1970s, she added. In fact, Johnson and Johnson didn’t discontinue talc in their popular baby powder formula until 2020, after facing billions of dollars in lawsuits.

The FDA eventually implemented routine testing requirements to prevent asbestos contamination. However, with the rule now withdrawn, “the onus is really becoming more on the consumer to protect themselves,” Mirkin said.

Mirkin said cosmetic talc itself is not considered dangerous unless it contains asbestos, and that most dangers come from inhalation.

“The best thing would be to go for a talc-free makeup product,” she said. “But I don’t think there’s any need for mass hysteria or throwing out all of your makeup. If you are worried about it, opt for talc-free products.”

Mirkin recommended consumers to be aware of symptoms, get age-appropriate medical screenings, and talk with their doctors about any “respiratory” concerns.

“There’s no need for mass hysteria, but this is more evidence that the consumer needs to be savvy and know that these companies aren’t necessarily looking out for us. We have to look out for ourselves,” she said.

