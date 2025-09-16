New exhibit shines the spotlight on US presidential fashion

From stovepipe top hats to cardigan sweaters, a new digital exhibit is shining a spotlight on the style of six former commanders in chiefs.

George Washington’s coat when he was inaugurated as the first president of the United States. (Courtesy White House Historical Association) Courtesy White House Historical Association A portrait of George Washington. (Courtesy White House Historical Association) Courtesy White House Historical Association Photos of George Washington, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter in their attires. (Courtesy White House Historical Association) Courtesy White House Historical Association A photo of Theodore Roosevelt in his Rough Rider uniform. (Courtesy White House Historical Association) Courtesy White House Historical Association A photo of Harry Truman adjusting his bow tie. (Courtesy White House Historical Association) Courtesy White House Historical Association ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Presidents George Washington, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter are all featured in “Suited to Lead: The Lives of Six Presidents Through Fashion.”

Fiona Hibbard, the person behind the exhibit, worked on it during her semester-long internship at White House Historical Association.

The dual-degree student at New York University is studying costume studies and Library Science, and said this combines both of her areas of interest in library science and fashion history.

“We think a lot about fashion in terms of influencers, celebrities, what’s really popular and trending at the moment,” Hibbard said. “I really wanted to talk about that in a way that might be unexpected.”

Hibbard pointed out that since Washington and Adams served before photography, some of their descriptions are based on paintings, engraved portraits, diary entries and newspaper articles.

Now, presidential buffs may point out Adams was photographed, but that was in 1843 — many years after leaving office in 1829.

“The clothing that these presidents wore has, in many cases, also been preserved, so you can also see images of their clothing,” Hibbard said.

When asked which president she thought had the most style, Hibbard pointed to George Washington, followed by Teddy Roosevelt.

“I think something that might surprise some people, there is some hair jewelry in there as well, hair jewelry, hair jewelry made out of George Washington’s hair,” Hibbard said.

Yes, there is a brooch in the exhibit made out of the father of our country’s hair.

“They didn’t have photography, so it’s just a different kind of way of remembering,” Hibbard said.

Now, if Washington leads the fashion pack, which former president would be on the worst-dressed list?

“So based on general opinion, that would have to be, unfortunately, Harry Truman,” Hibbard said.

Even though “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry” once owned a clothing store, Hibbard says the loose-fitting, double-breasted suit-jackets and colorful button-down vacation shirts did him no favors.

Hibbard did try to soften the blow for the 33rd president of the United States.

“His style is very interesting and very him,” Hibbard said.

