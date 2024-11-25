White House quarterly magazine offers glimpse into Inauguration Day traditions

Some surprising and touching traditions surrounding Inauguration Day are highlighted in the 75th edition of the White House Historical Association's History Quarterly.

D.C. is a city concerned with tradition, and some surprising, humorous and touching traditions surrounding Inauguration Day are highlighted in the 75th edition of the White House Historical Association’s History Quarterly, which has just been released.

Former ABC News White House correspondent Ann Compton, who covered 10 inaugurations, wrote the opening article recounting the beginning of the President-elect’s day waiting at Blair House.

“It was that sense of anticipation that this new leader was about to come into office, and the nation is waiting to celebrate,” she wrote.

Compton said emotions that morning ran strong: “You can just sense for the person who is now becoming president and for their family, what a momentous, emotional moment this is. And to capture that up close was really a thrill.”

She said George H.W. Bush did something very unusual as he waited to begin the day, inviting members of the media into the home and out of the cold.

“I was doing a live report on Good Morning America, Vice President Bush sent his young aide out to tug on my sleeve and say, ‘He wants to see you,'” she said.

Compton said Bush just wanted to chat and thank the journalists for their work. She recalled another story just before Bush was about to take the oath of office. She said he decided not to wear his overcoat to the ceremony, even though it was cold, but something happened to change his mind.

“The vice president sees Ronald Reagan bundled up in a huge coat and scarf against the cold and he tells his aide, ‘Quick, go get my coat, I don’t want to look like I’m trying to show up the President.'”

But she said it was too late for that, so he wore the coat of his aide in deference to Reagan.

“He did not want to make retiring President Ronald Reagan look bad being all bundled up,” Compton said.

The new edition of the publication also includes stories about other places besides the Capitol where presidents have been sworn in, the chaos of moving one president into the White House and another one out and the only thing most presidents have all agreed upon — wearing a Brooks Brothers suit to the inauguration.

