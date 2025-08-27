Big expectations, slim budgets: What Gen Z couples spend on weddings

Gen Z isn't necessarily spending exorbitantly more on their weddings than prior generations — but they are spending their cash differently.

Wedding Week on WTOP is a 3-part series that dives into Gen Z brides and grooms-to-be as their generation puts a spin on tying the knot. This is part 3.

That’s according to industry experts, including Jordan Snider, who’s been planning weddings for six years.

“I found that Gen Z, they tend to be incredibly intentional with their budgets, and really want their day to feel meaningful and personal, rather than just following tradition for tradition’s sake,” said Snider, the owner of Virginia-based Boundless Love Events.

Young couples are skipping out on elaborate favors, trimming down huge guest counts and, ultimately, spending less on things that aren’t deemed a top priority, Snider said.

In the case of Amanda Alexander, who got married in Virginia last summer, the bull’s-eye was on dessert with a traditional wedding cake easily running $500 for a 100-person event

The result: Crumbl “wedding cake” cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“That way, if people aren’t cake people, they can go for a cookie instead,” Alexander said. “And everything is grab and go.”

Budget tips for Gen Z brides and grooms-to-be

Experts estimate the average cost of a wedding tends to hover around $35,000.

It’s even pricier in the D.C. area. One estimate found couples getting married in D.C. outspend weddings in any other state, with an average wedding cost of $70,000 in 2025, according to data collected by wedding planning website Zola.

When choosing what to spend money on, Snider said many Gen Z couples are looking to make the event personal and more enjoyable for their guests.

“I’m seeing them prioritize guest experiences, thoughtful designs, authentic moments, things that are important to them, whether that’s a beautifully curated dinner or an interactive experience, or personal touches woven through the day.”

Those personal touches can come through in specialty cocktails — or in Alexander’s case, mocktails.

“Since I don’t drink, it kind of didn’t make much sense for us to have such a heavy focus on it,” Alexander said. “Then we’d just have a Shirley Temple, because it’s not fun when you’re an adult like that.”

Priorities

That kind of prioritizing is exactly what Snider recommends for couples building a budget.

“One of my biggest tips is to sit down early on with your partner, or anyone else who is financially contributing to the event, and decide what truly matters,” Snider said.

That means picking one or two top priorities, she said.

“Maybe that most important thing to you is an incredible culinary experience, or maybe it’s having a live band, or maybe it’s having stunning floral designs or an incredible photographer,” she said.

Setting expectations can help couples to build a budget.

“Once you’ve identified those, you can allocate your budget intentionally to make sure that you are getting what you want in those specific categories,” Snider said.

That line of thinking resonates with Faith Housley, a wedding content creator who plans to take her vows next year.

“Have what you want in mind,” said Housley, of Northern Virginia. “Be prepared to kind of pivot with that, but get as much information as you can, tour as many venues as you can.”

Ways to save — cut back on guests, DIY

A bloated guest list could mean couples have to cut back on other priorities. Each guest means more meals, invitations, flowers and rentals, Snider said.

“Being thoughtful about that guest list can make a significant difference, and it will allow you to invest more deeply in those elements that matter to you,” Snider said.

That line of thinking resonates with Housley.

“We cannot have everyone and their mother at this wedding and have it be very elegant,” she said.

Crafty couples might be able to save by including some DIY elements. Alexander designed the “save the dates” on the graphics website Canva and printed them at a local box-retailer for about $20.

For the paper invites, she hired a professional to design a “wedding logo” she could use throughout the wedding decor — including on the mailed invites.

“We created the wedding suite,” Alexander said. “We also got twine and a little wax sealer. So we spent hours like doing the wax seal ourselves.”

Wiggle room

Build a little wiggle room into that budget, Snider said.

“There’s always unexpected costs that come up, whether it’s extra rentals or a last-minute weather plan or additional service fees, or maybe you just saw something that you want to add on,” Snider said.

Snider also said couples should share their budget openly with the people helping to plan the wedding — including vendors.

“They can help you, guide you to choices that might better align with your vision,” Snider said. “That way there’s no surprises later on.”

Stay grounded

Gen Z is under pressure to make their weddings memorable with social media providing endless ideas, which often skim over the price tag.

“I always encourage couples to definitely use social media as a tool for inspiration, but make sure that you’re not making a comparison when it comes to your day,” Snider said.

For couples feeling stressed to live up to luxury celebrations on social media, Snider encouraged them to keep perspective.

“At the end of the day, the heart of your wedding is about the two of you,” Snider said. “It’s the love that you’re celebrating with your favorite people, and keeping that at the center of it can help cancel out some of that noise.”

