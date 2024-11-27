What Thanksgiving travel looks like in the DC area

If you're looking to get away for the Thanksgiving holiday, you've got plenty of company — record travel is expected. Here's how things look in our area.

If you’re looking to get away for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ve got plenty of company — record travel is expected.

Here’s how things look in the D.C. area Wednesday morning.

Airports

At Reagan National Airport, security lines were at their longest around 6 a.m., WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene.

Lukert said lines at the north security checkpoint had stretched down the hall, nearly to the escalators. They have since thinned out.

Travelers wait to pass through a TSA checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 26, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Aviation officials are predicting a record number of people will be flying for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Travelers check themselves into their airlines at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 26, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Aviation officials are predicting a record number of people will be flying for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, dozens of travelers wait in line at Reagan Airport on Nov. 27, 2024. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert On the day before Thanksgiving, travelers wait in security lines at Reagan Airport on Nov. 27, 2024. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

As of 8 a.m., “people are speeding through security in around 10 minutes,” he said.

Rochelle Hamberger said her family is on the way to Florida’s Key West.

“We’re going to the Dry Tortugas, we’re going to the aquarium — just check out Key West. We’ve never been,” she said.

As for their Thanksgiving feast, the family will be headed to Hard Rock.

According to Dulles International Airport’s arrivals and departures website, there are few, if any, delays there.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen about 2.9 million people Wednesday.

“They’ve only screened 3 million people once in a single day in over two decades. One way TSA tells me they are helping alleviate those long lines is bomb sniffing dogs,” Lukert reported. “When those canines are out, that means folks don’t have to take off their shoes when they get through security, which kind of speeds up those lines.”

The TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said it was like the agency’s version of the Super Bowl.

“We actually have several administrative types who have offered to come to the checkpoint and assist with the security lines … so people like, say, from my office, or a program analyst or an HR person could be here assisting,” she said.

It’s not only people and their luggage getting on planes — sometimes it’s their food, too.

“This is a foodie kind of holiday. People want to contribute to the Thanksgiving table, so they are going to be traveling with food,” Farbstein said. “That’s fine. That happens all year round, but it’s just magnified at Thanksgiving.”

She offered some travel tips in that vein.

“If you have a solid food item, yes, it can go through a checkpoint, but if it’s not solid, if it’s something you pour or (is) spreadable, then you need to pack that in your check bag. So the rule of thumb is, if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, and it’s a food item, you want to put that in your check bag so solid foods can go through a checkpoint.”

The roads

In Montgomery County, Maryland, there’s a partial closure on Interstate 270 at Middlebrook Road, near Exit 13. Officials said to expect delays and take an alternate route if possible.

The roadways are otherwise looking good throughout the D.C. area, according to WTOP Traffic.

The same goes for Interstate 95 on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

There are no major problems on the Beltway in Maryland, either.

Get the latest traffic updates on the 8s at 103.5FM and online.

Gassing up

If you’re hitting the road this Thanksgiving, you might be wondering when the best time to fill up the tank is — near home or after you get down the road?

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported good news at the pump. As of Wednesday, the national average price of gas fell to just over $3.07 per gallon, according to AAA.

“Here in Prince William County, I’m doing even better,” Augenstein said.

“The pump reads $2.87, for regular. As you know, prices tend to get a bit cheaper when you get outside of the metropolitan area. Of course, then you’ve got to do the calculations of whether you have enough gas to get to the gas station.”

And if you’re driving an electric vehicle this year, make sure you map where you can find charging stations along the way.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.