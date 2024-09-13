We’re No. 3? What countries are ranked over the US in a new survey

Think the U.S. is the best country in the world? Not according to a new set of global rankings from U.S. News and World Report and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. is ranked third, according to the 2024 Best Countries analysis rankings.

So which country is number one?

Switzerland, which U.S. News reporter Elliott Davis said was rated highly for its “very high quality of life” and stability.

It’s the third year in a row Switzerland has come out on top in the rankings.

The survey takes into account 73 different attributes, ranging from entrepreneurship and quality of life to adventure and heritage. The U.S. rose two spots from the 2023 Survey to come in third. Japan ranks second.

Rounding out the top 5 are Canada and Australia.

Davis says the U.S. did rank highly in some of the categories, such as “agility,” which is based on “perceptions of a country’s adaptability on the global stage,” where the U.S. ranked No. 1.

The U.S. also ranked No. 1 in power.

The 2024 Best Countries rankings methodology is based on a proprietary survey of nearly 17,000 global citizens from 36 countries, including business leaders, college-educated individuals who are middle-class or higher, and general citizens who are nationally representative of their country. The survey was administered from March 22 through May 23, 2024.

