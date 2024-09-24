Hiking this Fall? ‘Check the weather before you go out’

Fall is a popular time to hike, with cooler temperatures and bursts of gold, orange and red. Maryland Park Service Ranger Sarah Milbourne told WTOP the season also brings unique challenges for hikers.

Fall is a popular time to hike, with cooler temperatures and bursts of gold, orange and red. Maryland Park Service Ranger Sarah Milbourne told WTOP the season also brings unique challenges for hikers.

“I kind of have a Top 5 for Fall hiking,” she said.

Dress in layers. Keep in mind that it gets dark earlier. Be mindful of leaves covering rocks and roots. Milbourne recommends using a hiking pole. It may not be hot, but you need to stay hydrated. Rapid weather changes. During the fall there’s the possibility of a sudden storm or a cold snap coming through.

Milbourne said falling leaves don’t only cover rocks and roots — they can also camouflage snakes.

She suggests “being mindful, staying on the trail, but also looking for those sunny spots, because they might sun themselves in those places.”

If you do see a snake, Milbourne said the good news is that they want to avoid humans at all costs. “The only time that people get bit by snakes is if they step on them, or if they attempt to pick them up.”

Leaves also hide the mess dogs can leave behind. “If you’re not picking up after your pet, you could make a very bad day for someone.”

Milbourne is also Western Region Manager at the Park Service. Her favorite fall hikes in Maryland?

“Well, of course, I’m going to say the Western Region. I went up just a couple of days ago to Garrett County because I knew that the fall leaves have already started to change there. And I just love that place. You just can’t go wrong in Garrett County right now.”

She said in Maryland, fall foliage season begins in the higher elevations in the western part of the state and then moves east.

You can get updates on peak fall foliage on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website and social media pages.

