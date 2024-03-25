Planning a trip for spring break? Don’t forget about your pets

Planning some spring break travel? Whether you decide to take your pet along, hire a sitter or book a stay at a kennel, experts say you should consider the cost.

“For example, to board a medium size dog for a week, we found prices range from $200 to more than $500 and that’s just for the basic boarding,” said Kevin Brasler with Washington’s Consumer Checkbook.

He said some kennels charge more for arranging extra attention or exercise, which could cost an additional $10.

Also, drop-off and pickup times make it difficult to avoid paying for an extra day.

Another thing to do, when boarding pets: “Be wary of kennels that won’t allow you to inspect all of their facilities. Also, look at whether indoor or outdoor areas are secure, that dogs are protected and that they provide protection from the sun, rain, heat and cold.” Brasler said.

He said it’s a good idea to do a trial stay. Check to see if the kennel is clean, has proper health protections, and any pets in the facility are up to date on their vaccinations.

Ask if someone is on staff after hours and how they handle monitoring the kennel after hours.

If you think hiring a pet sitter would be better, make sure to do your research.

“If it’s a professional business, it should have documentation … It should be bonded, it should carry liability insurance. They should have references you can check, and you should ask how the staff manages each pet.” Brasler said.

Brasler said always find out what the policy or procedure if there is a medical emergency with your pet.

Consumers’ Checkbook/Center for the Study of Services is an independent, nonprofit consumer organization founded in 1974. It has been an innovator in providing information to help consumers make smarter choices for more than 40 years.

