This is the year: Top New Year’s resolutions for 2024

Planning to save more money? That tops the list of most common New Year's resolutions, as 2023 winds down and people start setting goals for 2024.

More than a third of people say they’re making New Year’s resolutions, a CBS poll revealed. About two-thirds of young people feel hopeful for the new year — more than any other age group, according to the poll.

As far as money is concerned, 2024 is an opportunity for people to plan for their financial future. According to the personal finance website NerdWallet, the five financial resolutions that people should follow are opening a high-interest savings account, focusing on repaying your student loans, learning more about personal finance and setting some goals, using artificial intelligence such as Bard and ChatGPT for finances and setting up recurring donations to a nonprofit.

Exercising more and eating healthier also rank near the top of a poll of 417 U.S. residents, conducted by Statista Consumer Insights.

Many people hope to be more in the moment in the coming year, with 40% vowing to spend more time with family and friends and 19% planning to spend less time on social media.

A perennial resolution — losing weight — is a goal for 35% of people in the poll.

Cutting down spending on living expenses, including food and energy, is on the to-do list for 26% of those polled, while 19% hope to reduce stress on their job.

Less-popular resolutions include cutting down on alcohol (13%) and becoming a vegetarian or vegan (3%).