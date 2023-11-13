As world gets rougher, ‘World Kindness Day’ takes on more significance

Crime, war and other difficult topics dominate the news daily. That's why "World Kindness Day" is all the more significant.

“It’s important because every one of us needs some sort of a boost,” said Marianne Francone, an Alexandria, Virginia, resident.

World Kindness Day, observed annually on Nov. 13, traces its origins to a group that sought to promote compassion and good will on a global scale.

The movement formally began in 1998, when the World Kindness Movement was officially formed during a conference in Tokyo.

The group, comprising representatives from different countries, aimed to encourage societies to prioritize kindness and emphasize the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities. The group “is a legally registered not-for-profit organization with no political, commercial or religious affiliations,” according to its website.

On World Kindness Day, everyone is urged to spread a little bit of kindness in some form.

It doesn’t need to be a gesture.

It could be as simple as smiling, saying hello to someone you don’t know, holding the door open or helping someone carry groceries, for example.

“I find that just saying, ‘Hello’ or ‘How are you?’ to the person walking past me is just one way to do it,” Francone said. “It’s a big thing to say, ‘Hello’ to someone and make eye contact and put your phone down.”

The purpose of World Kindness Day is to highlight the importance of fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and generosity.

It serves as a reminder that even simple acts of kindness can create a ripple effect, influencing individuals and communities to build more harmonious and compassionate societies.

World Kindness Day is not tied to any specific ideology, making it a universal celebration that transcends cultural and geographic boundaries.

The overarching goal is to promote a sense of interconnectedness and unity, fostering a world where compassion and understanding prevail.