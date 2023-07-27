The rush is on for air conditioner repairs this summer

With extreme heat blanketing the D.C. region, air conditioning service companies are extra busy answering calls for emergency repairs.

“Air conditioners, heat pumps, they tend to breakdown when it gets really hot … we definitely get very busy especially with this heat wave,” said Gabriel Rosales, co-owner of Cold Comfort HVAC in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“Some people are surprised, even if you have a perfectly working air conditioner, with the heat that we’re going to see in the next few days, they can still struggle,” said Rosales, adding that Cold Comfort’s 11-member team does it’s best to keep up with the volume of calls.

HVAC specialists say that regular system inspections are key to avoiding breakdowns when the weather turns extreme.

“Wear and tear is very common with HVAC systems … sometimes the system just wears down. Refrigerant leaks are huge … it’s not supposed to lose any refrigerant at all. So that’s one of the things that tends to sneak up on homeowners, that they don’t find out until later,” said Rosales.

It’s also wise for homeowners to regularly check the air filter in HVAC systems and replace dirty filters.

“Check your air filter … we can’t stress it enough,” said Rosales.

If it isn’t a refrigerant leak, Rosales said repair crews often find a dirty air filter has wreaked havoc on the system.

“If you have a thin, one-inch thick filter, you should probably be checking that every 30 days. We have a lot of customers who are surprised when we tell them that you should be checking it every 30 days, at least, to make sure that it’s clean,” said Rosales.

Another tip is to keep the drain lines in toilets and sinks clear. Someone who is a bit handy, and has access to the drain line, can pour a little vinegar down the line to keep it clean.

“Drain lines that can clog can be another nuisance,” said Rosales.

During the current hot spell, emergency air conditioning repairs are especially important for those with compromised health, those with respiratory problems and the elderly.

“It’s not just your air conditioner, it’s not just cooling the air in your house, it’s actually also doing other things such as filtration. So, it definitely is cause for concern, especially if it gets really, really warm,” said Rosales.

