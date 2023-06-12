12 low-stress jobs for retirees

To help cover expenses in retirement, you might opt for a part-time job.

It can be difficult to live on a fixed income when inflation is putting pressure on your budget. To help cover expenses in retirement, you might opt for a part-time job. Finding a low-stress part-time job can be a great way to earn extra money and still enjoy flexible hours. Some part-time positions even provide health insurance and other valuable benefits.

Here are 12 low-stress jobs to consider in retirement:

Driver

In the gig economy, there are plenty of opportunities for those who enjoy being behind the wheel. You might pick up a job delivering food or items that customers ordered online using your own vehicle. Here’s a look at the best food delivery app companies to work for, along with what they pay. If you like to interact with passengers, you could join a rideshare company and set your own hours.

Tour Guide

If you’re familiar with your city or region and would love the chance to educate others, you could find joy in being a tour guide. You might work during a peak season in a tourist area or ask for flexible hours in places that operate year-round. Younger crowds often appreciate the insight from someone who has decades of experience and a willingness to share. Tour guide positions pay a median hourly wage of $17, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Customer Service Representative

With many places switching to remote arrangements, you could look for a work-from-home position at a call center. You might help callers schedule their appointments or travel, answer questions from customers about a particular product or service or handle returns for a company. Consider using a headset to keep your hands free, and ask for the number of hours you feel comfortable working. You may be able to help callers gain clarity on certain issues or enable them to schedule appointments for times that are convenient for them. Customer service representatives earn a median wage of $18 an hour, according to the BLS.

Dog Walker

For retirees who already have pets they regularly take out in the neighborhood, a job walking other dogs could be a natural tie. You’ll have the chance to meet new dogs, see them in action on outings such as a trip to the dog park and benefit from the pleasure of being around furry creatures. A good starting point might be to ask your neighbors if they would like help walking their dogs. You could also create an online account through a platform that connects pet assistants with pet owners, such as Rover.com. You can start slowly with one dog and add more as you feel comfortable with the work. Animal care and service workers earn an median hourly wage of $14.

Online Tutor

If you worked as an educator, trainer or professor during your career, you could find work as an online tutor to share your knowledge with others. You might help high school students prepare for tests or assist college students who are looking for help in a certain subject. Search for a job that allows you to connect via an online platform if you don’t want to travel anywhere. Also, check for a position that allows you to set the hours you need. You could line up private tutoring sessions with students who are in your network, such as through relatives or friends. You might set an hourly rate to start. Tutors earn a median of $18 an hour, according to the BLS.

Telehealth

If you had a career as a medical professional, you may be able to work from home via video conference to answer questions for patients or conduct consultations. You might need to maintain accreditations or certificates, but you won’t have to drive into a health center to carry out your tasks. You may also be able to choose your hours and work on a part-time basis. Median wages vary depending on the expertise of the telehealth practitioner.

Nanny or Babysitter

A job as a nanny or babysitter can be a great way to stay active. You might be able to stay in your home and could limit your services to a small number of kids so you can focus on their growth and development. Watching children learn and change can be incredibly rewarding. You might start by providing babysitting services for a neighbor or family member and build a network of referrals. You may be able to set your own hours and babysit only when it suits your schedule. Child care workers earn a median of $13 per hour, according to the BLS.

Youth Sports Coach

If you loved baseball as a child, played soccer in high school or participated in group sports during your childhood, being a sports coach could be an opportunity to share some of the skills you’ve learned. This position is often a great fit for those looking for a way to give back or be a mentor. You can choose the seasons when you want to work, get some fresh air if the sport is outdoors and watch players improve under your watch. If you have a friend who enjoys the same sport, you might coach a team together. The median annual pay for a coach in elementary or secondary schools, or a local or private coach, is $37,850, according to the BLS.

Librarian

For bookworms who love to read and keep up with the latest books, a position at a local library might be a great match. You’ll get to interact with fellow readers and help community members locate the materials they need. You might also be able to choose how many days per week you work. The quiet environment could be a soothing way to spend time at work, and you may be able to host literary events. Librarians bring in median wage of $30 per hour, according to the BLS.

Office Clerk

If you have great communication skills and thrive on spending time with people, a position as an office assistant could provide a way to feel energized. You might organize and schedule tasks and talk to customers or clients who call in with questions. You may decide to look for a part-time position in person, or search for a hybrid position that includes some workdays at home so you don’t always have to make the commute. This position can be a natural path for workers who held office jobs in the past and miss the atmosphere and co-worker relationships. Office clerks earn a median of $18 per hour, according to the BLS.

Craft Shop Employee

For creatives who love to design and work on art projects, a job at a local craft store could be a great fit. You’ll have the chance to see new merchandise, and you could get a discount on the store’s products. Duties might include assisting customers who are looking for items, working at the check-out counter and straightening shelves and displays. You could even offer ideas for new crafts and arrangements and put your skills to work within the store. Look for a job that provides the hours you want. Retail workers earn a median of $14 an hour, according to the BLS.

Proofreader

If you worked in the publishing industry in the past, you might appreciate the chance to review documents on your own timeframe. You can connect with clients who have short or long drafts for you to read, depending on your preference. Many positions allow you to carry out the work at home, and you could manage your schedule to allow for other activities like travel. To get started, reach out to colleagues from your past career and ask about their proofreading needs. Proofreaders earn a median of $22 in hourly wages, according to the BLS.

