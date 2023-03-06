Don’t forget to change your clocks: Daylight saving time is imminent

It's almost that time of year again when you'll need to change your clocks — or at the very least, be aware that your clocks will soon automatically leap forward one hour.

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead by an hour before heading to bed that Saturday evening.

If you happen to be up late Sunday, keep in mind that means the 2 a.m. hour will be skipped — so what would’ve been 2 a.m. will jump to 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The annual spring forward means sunrise and sunset will come about an hour later, allowing for longer daylight hours in the evening.

Don’t forget to make the adjustment to your clocks, including those on your kitchen appliances, phones, computers and other electronics, though most internet-enabled devices should adjust on their own.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push for daylight saving time to become permanent. A proposal that would’ve done just that passed in the Senate by unanimous consent last year but lapsed without a vote in the House.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio revived the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act earlier this month, deriding the practice of changing time as “antiquated” and “stupid.”

Supporters said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy, and even cut energy consumption.

Assuming the rules don’t change, most of the U.S. will be on daylight saving time until Sunday, Nov. 5. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.