WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/8/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $7,525,677; $240.27.

2. Coldplay; $5,711,519; $106.30.

3. Ed Sheeran; $4,932,273; $85.82.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,879,844; $132.73.

5. Justin Bieber; $2,778,921; $99.79.

6. Kenny Chesney; $2,775,481; $99.88.

7. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

8. Eric Church; $2,256,624; $111.71.

9. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,177,770; $139.07.

10. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

11. Billie Eilish; $1,463,970; $94.05.

12. Ricardo Arjona; $1,027,759; $121.00.

13. Little Mix; $919,073; $71.40.

14. Machine Gun Kelly; $839,204; $73.01.

15. The Lumineers; $832,985; $57.38.

16. Rod Stewart; $791,591; $108.32.

17. James Taylor; $671,619; $96.21.

18. Halsey; $632,095; $56.96.

19. Louis Tomlinson; $536,527; $62.27.

20. Banda MS; $532,919; $47.96.20.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up