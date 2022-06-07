Ex-Chief Justice Martin returning to NC to work at High Point

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin is returning to work in the state after more than three years leading a Virginia law school.

High Point University announced Tuesday that Martin will be the founding dean of its developing law school. Martin was chief justice for about 4 1/2 years before taking the dean’s job at Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Martin called the High Point post a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Regent announced separately Tuesday that faculty member Bradley Lingo will succeed Martin as dean this month.

