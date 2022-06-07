RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Ex-Chief Justice Martin returning to NC to work at High Point

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 11:54 AM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin is returning to work in the state after more than three years leading a Virginia law school.

High Point University announced Tuesday that Martin will be the founding dean of its developing law school. Martin was chief justice for about 4 1/2 years before taking the dean’s job at Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Martin called the High Point post a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Regent announced separately Tuesday that faculty member Bradley Lingo will succeed Martin as dean this month.

