CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s finds a buyer for its restaurants in Russia; locations will reopen under a new name.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 19, 2022, 9:15 AM
CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s finds a buyer for its restaurants in Russia; locations will reopen under a new name.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.