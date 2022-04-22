RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 12:46 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/25/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,076,320; $77.48.

2. Bad Bunny; $3,218,291; $196.08.

3. Elton John; $2,427,263; $175.09.

4. Eric Church; $1,673,260; $116.50.

5. Billie Eilish; $1,519,718; $119.87.

6. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.

7. Tool; $1,287,636; $112.35.

8. New Edition; $1,234,265; $112.23.

9. Reba McEntire; $1,048,157; $104.46.

10. Marc Anthony; $951,570; $113.03.

11. Maxwell; $784,534; $103.65.

12. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

13. Ana Gabriel; $675,841; $101.14.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $619,959; $101.16.

15. Ricardo Arjona; $565,296; $124.14.

16. Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United; $436,078; $47.93.

17. Jo Koy; $410,773; $68.06.

18. Nicky Jam; $410,661; $86.86.

19. Ghost / Volbeat; $384,650; $70.11.

20. Gabriel Iglesias; $328,048; $57.49.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

