Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 11:44 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/11/22 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $3,159,225; $197.45.

2. Elton John; $2,431,562; $177.02.

3. Eric Church; $1,700,971; $117.89.

4. Billie Eilish; $1,519,718; $119.87.

5. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.

6. Tool; $1,342,187; $116.59.

7. Marc Anthony; $1,221,772; $112.88.

8. New Edition; $1,128,007; $111.92.

9. Reba McEntire; $1,071,220; $106.98.

10. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

11. Kane Brown; $729,018; $64.49.

12. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

13. Ana Gabriel; $678,747; $99.20.

14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $663,309; $72.49.

15. Alejandro Fernández; $571,178; $75.93.

16. Nicky Jam; $416,948; $89.09.

17. Ghost / Volbeat; $384,650; $70.11.

18. Jo Koy; $360,638; $68.15.

19. Sebastian Maniscalco; $336,075; $101.44.

20. Ricardo Montaner; $324,884; $101.75.___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

