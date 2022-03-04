CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 11:15 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 7, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,734,851; $161.59.

2. Genesis; $2,478,547; $203.54.

3. Harry Styles; $2,265,152; $137.16.

4. Andrea Bocelli; $2,184,378; $176.52.

5. Eric Church; $1,622,777; $120.82.

6. Morgan Wallen; $1,541,144; $111.36.

7. Tool; $1,444,476; $114.92.

8. Reba McEntire; $1,145,901; $105.44.

9. Chris Stapleton; $1,047,273; $89.40.

10. Luke Combs; $907,979; $52.92.

11. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

12. James Taylor; $824,290; $102.47.

13. Reba McEntire / Brooks & Dunn; $792,834; $207.71.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $672,110; $101.45.

15. Kane Brown; $618,523; $65.91.

16. Gary Barlow; $612,961; $92.47.

17. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $546,183; $68.45.

18. Karol G; $517,326; $60.59.

19. Madness; $494,294; $62.84.

20. Alejandro Fernández; $484,284; $73.82.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

