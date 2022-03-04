Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 7, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,734,851; $161.59.

2. Genesis; $2,478,547; $203.54.

3. Harry Styles; $2,265,152; $137.16.

4. Andrea Bocelli; $2,184,378; $176.52.

5. Eric Church; $1,622,777; $120.82.

6. Morgan Wallen; $1,541,144; $111.36.

7. Tool; $1,444,476; $114.92.

8. Reba McEntire; $1,145,901; $105.44.

9. Chris Stapleton; $1,047,273; $89.40.

10. Luke Combs; $907,979; $52.92.

11. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

12. James Taylor; $824,290; $102.47.

13. Reba McEntire / Brooks & Dunn; $792,834; $207.71.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $672,110; $101.45.

15. Kane Brown; $618,523; $65.91.

16. Gary Barlow; $612,961; $92.47.

17. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $546,183; $68.45.

18. Karol G; $517,326; $60.59.

19. Madness; $494,294; $62.84.

20. Alejandro Fernández; $484,284; $73.82.

