Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,751,506; $237.40.

2. Genesis; $2,519,396; $205.67.

3. Harry Styles; $2,341,061; $137.11.

4. Andrea Bocelli; $2,059,986; $177.43.

5. Eric Church; $1,505,422; $115.16.

6. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,413,420; $117.67.

7. Marc Anthony; $1,234,476; $127.37.

8. Grupo Firme; $1,199,455; $107.56.

9. Phish; $1,105,190; $81.08.

10. James Taylor; $924,837; $107.14.

11. Luke Combs; $867,371; $52.80.

12. Sebastian Maniscalco; $798,155; $102.74.

13. “Knotfest Roadshow” / Slipknot; $668,566; $53.54.

14. Omarion; $561,932; $90.79.

15. Kane Brown; $516,610; $68.83.

16. Gwen Stefani; $509,929; $129.14.

17. Lauren Daigle; $502,619; $54.76.

18. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $500,327; $66.53.

19. Pentatonix; $475,384; $72.14.

20. JLS; $463,852; $72.25.

