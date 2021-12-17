CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 11:04 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/20/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,350,481; $226.40.

2. BTS; $8,329,086; $155.86.

3. Los Bukis; $5,270,084; $149.04.

4. Eagles; $2,689,172; $228.42.

5. Harry Styles; $2,272,280; $132.16.

6. Genesis; $2,129,639; $193.07.

7. Andrea Bocelli; $1,924,336; $182.73.

8. Eric Clapton; $1,836,111; $170.57.

9. Morgan Wallen; $1,720,148; $81.41.

10. Dead & Company; $1,699,582; $94.03.

11. Guns N’ Roses; $1,698,085; $158.92.

12. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

13. J. Cole; $1,457,197; $114.03.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

15. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,338,326; $113.37.

16. Bruno Mars; $1,274,466; $328.15.

17. Maroon 5; $1,117,418; $73.96.

18. Jonas Brothers; $1,098,004; $81.16.

19. Dave Matthews Band; $1,090,524; $84.64.

20. Grupo Firme; $1,085,683; $106.04.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

