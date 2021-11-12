CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Lifestyle News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,608,276; $225.30.

2. “The Hella Mega Tour”; $3,531,053; $105.48.

3. Eagles; $2,572,052; $229.66.

4. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

5. Harry Styles; $1,788,820; $114.55.

6. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

7. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

8. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

9. J. Cole; $1,435,310; $112.99.

10. Bruno Mars; $1,407,908; $310.89.

11. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,366,796; $117.74.

12. Grupo Firme; $1,338,314; $90.19.

13. Phish; $1,210,121; $85.37.

14. James Taylor; $1,099,871; $115.64.

15. Maroon 5; $1,089,368; $69.75.

16. Maluma; $1,012,021; $108.32.

17. Jonas Brothers; $991,551; $78.55.

18. Blake Shelton; $974,659; $93.10.

19. Chris Stapleton; $953,746; $62.41.

20. Zac Brown Band; $881,539; $62.14.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Obituary: Alan Paller

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up