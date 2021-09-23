Best Halloween candies for the DC region

This year, data mining at Candystore.com revealed the top candy decisions for the D.C. region based on the quantity of product purchased.

All Hallows’ Eve is just around the corner, and the “spooky season” often calls for sweet treats. If you’re looking for suggestions for what to stock in your post-pandemic Halloween bucket, here’s what one company says are the D.C.-area’s favorite sweet treats.

This year, data mining at Candystore.com revealed the top candy decisions for the D.C. region based on the quantity of product purchased.

D.C.

Coming in at first place is M&M’s. The District’s residents topped out at over 25,000 pounds of M&M’s purchased ahead of October’s Halloween sales.

Residents purchased only 22,789 pounds of Tootsie Pops for a close second, and over 17,000 pounds of Blow Pops coming in last place.

Maryland

Over 34,000 pounds of Hershey Kisses are estimated to have made it to the state.

Sweets from the Pennsylvania based Chocolatier round out two of the top three spots for their neighbors to the south, with Reese’s Cups in second and Hersey’s mini bars in third.

Virginia

Virginian’s are focused on heat in their autumn treats. According to survey data, an estimated 155,272 pounds of Hot Tamales have traveled toward the commonwealth.

In second place, by roughly 2,400 pounds, was Snickers, with Tootsie Pops lagging behind the pack by almost 50,000 pounds.

Playing it safe

If you aren’t sure you can grab the specific, highly prized candies from your local store, the survey also checked 14 years of data to find the country’s favorite treats. These top 10 picks may not be favored in your area, but their wide appeal may make them safe bets.

Reese’s Cups Skittles M&M’s Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

You can see every state’s first, second and third place choice here — in case you feel called to trick-or-treat outside the beltway.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Editor’s note: This story’s writer did not consult with a dentist or dietitian ahead of publication, citing the penultimate scene of the 2005 adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. “Whatever happens, you will still have the candy.” Nevertheless, health officials have historically encouraged dental and cardiovascular health; so eat these sweet treats in moderation. WTOP pride’s itself on balance and chose to include the full list of candies, including candy corn, in pursuit of that goal.

