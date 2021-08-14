CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Girl calls scars, shark tooth necklace ‘souvenirs’ of attack

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:01 AM

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Days after getting bitten by a shark, Jordan Prushinski asked her parents to buy her a shark tooth necklace at a gift shop just as her family was leaving Ocean City, Maryland. “It will be a souvenir of the incident. I was bitten by a shark, and it’s a shark tooth necklace,” the 12-year-old said at the family’s home in Plains Twp. while sporting the necklace. Jordan, who received 42 stitches as a result of the shark bite, remains in good spirits and her pediatrician said her wounds are “healing beautifully.” She walked out of the emergency room and vows to return to the ocean again one day.

