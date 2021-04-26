No iPhones, no Nats: What life was like last time cicadas were here

The last time the Brood X cicadas invaded the D.C. region, iPhones didn't exist, George W. Bush was president and D.C. did not have a baseball team.

A lot has changed in the the National Capital region — and world — in the 17 years since Brood X cicadas invaded in 2004.

The first iPhone was still three years away, and you couldn’t take a photo with a Blackberry back then. It was harder to share those photos, since in 2004, Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg had just built and launched what he called The Facebook, as a way for classmates to connect.

It was still two years before the groundbreaking of the Intercounty Connector, providing an alternative to the Capital Beltway between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Robert Ehrlich was the governor in Maryland, and Mark Warner was Virginia governor. Anthony Williams was the mayor of D.C.

In September 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would move the Washington, D.C. in 2005. The Boston Red Sox ended the Curse of the Bambino, winning their first World Series since 1918.

The city and county of San Francisco began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. And later that year, 11 American states banned gay marriage.

A gallon of gasoline cost $1.88 — a price low enough to facilitate road trips, with music on CDs, including Outkast’s “Hey Ya,” Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” U2’s “Vertigo” and Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

After 10 years, the final episode of “Friends,” aired on NBC, drawing an estimated 66 million viewers, the fifth-most watched series finale in U.S. history.

George W. Bush won his second term in the White House, defeating John Kerry. Ronald Reagan, the nation’s 40th president, died at 93. His death was followed by a six-day state funeral.

After 74 consecutive wins on Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings lost to Nancy Zerg, leaving the show with more than $2.5 million.

And though some referred to Super Bowl XXXVIII 32-29 victory by the New England Patriots over the Carolina Panthers as the greatest football championship game of all time, it was overshadowed by Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction,” during her halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.