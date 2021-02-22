CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US approaches 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Lifestyle News » Kansas City quarterback Mahomes,…

Kansas City quarterback Mahomes, fiancee welcome baby girl

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are parents to a girl.

Matthews announced the Sunday birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes in a tweet. The birth came two weeks after Mahomes and Kansas City lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Mahomes said last year after announcing Matthews’ pregnancy. “Being able to grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL — for that stuff to start happening and really coming to truth, it’s really cool.”

In celebration of the birth, Union Station in Kansas City was lit up with pink and white lights Sunday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | NFL News | Parenting Tips | Sports

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

With widespread interest in 'burrowing,' OPM offers up a few reminders

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up