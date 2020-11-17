Pepsi made a limited apple pie-flavored cola and there’s just one way to get it

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas right around the corner, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition apple pie-flavored cola on Tuesday. But getting your hands on the new beverage might not be easy.

There’s just one catch: You can’t buy this seasonal drop in stores — and you’ve had to have had a notable failure in the kitchen.

Pepsi announced it will be giving away 2 liter bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie to 1,500 winners of its #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes, which fans can enter to win by submitting a photo or video of a “baking fail.”

“Failing at baking — especially this year — is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season.” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, in the announcement. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”

PepsiCo unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years on Monday, with the new packaging being 25% slimmer than the previous design. Bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie, which evokes hints of cinnamon and apple to mimic the taste of a slice of apple pie, will be in the new packaging.