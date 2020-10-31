Election Day 2020 freebies and deals for voters

Voting this year could get you some perks.
WTOP has rounded up some deals and freebies area businesses are offering for Election Day 2020.
All Purpose and D.C. Brau: Now through Election Day, order a $20 pizza at All Purpose, and get a 16 oz. can of DC Brau VOTE Kristallweizen for just 20 cents more. The total is $20.20. The offer is good for takeout or delivery at both their Capitol Riverfront and Shaw locations.
Atlas Brew Works: Show your “I Voted” sticker on Election Day and make a beer purchase at their Ivy City or Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, and you’ll get a free 5 or 7 oz. taster of select beer. Or, tag @AtlasBrewWorks in an Instagram post showing off your “I Voted” sticker to get a free koozie with all curbside pickup and delivery orders.
Ben’s Net Door: Show your “I Voted” sticker to get 10% off your purchase now through Nov. 8.
Chopt: Poll workers can get a free entree on Election Day, worth up to $15. You must show proof of working the polls on Nov. 3.
Fresh Baguette: All three area locations (Georgetown, Bethesda and Rockville) are offering a free coffee and mini croissant to people who stop by on Election Day. No purchase necessary, just say “Vote,” or show your “I Voted” sticker.
Krispy Kreme: Participating shops will be giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day. You don’t have to make a purchase or show a sticker. In fact, the shops will be handing out “I Voted” stickers — while supplies last — to those who voted by mail and didn’t get one.
Lyft: Use code 2020VOTE to take 50% off (up to $10) one Election Day ride to a polling place or ballot drop box. The offer includes bikes and scooters.
Sheesh Grill: Show your “I Voted” sticker at either location and get 11% off your meal through Election Day. If you choose to carry out, call and mention “I voted” when you order to get the discount.
Montgomery County Department of Transportation: Now through Election Day, get two hours of free parking at two parking garages when you show your “I Voted” sticker to the parking attendant.
Pizza to the Polls: The nonprofit group is delivering free food to polling places with long lines. If you’re in a long line, send them a report and they’ll send the food. The have a food truck in D.C. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.
Planet Fitness: Anyone who votes is invited to come in for a free workout and HydroMassage anytime from Election Day through Nov. 8.
Uber: Get 50% off round-trip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip). That includes their bikes and scooters.