Election Day 2020 freebies and deals for voters

WTOP has rounded up some deals and freebies area businesses are offering for Election Day 2020.

All Purpose and D.C. Brau: Now through Election Day, order a $20 pizza at All Purpose, and get a 16 oz. can of DC Brau VOTE Kristallweizen for just 20 cents more. The total is $20.20. The offer is good for takeout or delivery at both their Capitol Riverfront and Shaw locations.

Atlas Brew Works: Show your “I Voted” sticker on Election Day and make a beer purchase at their Ivy City or Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, and you’ll get a free 5 or 7 oz. taster of select beer. Or, tag @AtlasBrewWorks in an Instagram post showing off your “I Voted” sticker to get a free koozie with all curbside pickup and delivery orders.

Ben’s Net Door: Show your “I Voted” sticker to get 10% off your purchase now through Nov. 8.

Chopt: Poll workers can get a free entree on Election Day, worth up to $15. You must show proof of working the polls on Nov. 3.

Fresh Baguette: All three area locations (Georgetown, Bethesda and Rockville) are offering a free coffee and mini croissant to people who stop by on Election Day. No purchase necessary, just say “Vote,” or show your “I Voted” sticker.

Krispy Kreme: Participating shops will be giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day. You don’t have to make a purchase or show a sticker. In fact, the shops will be handing out “I Voted” stickers — while supplies last — to those who voted by mail and didn’t get one.

Lyft: Use code 2020VOTE to take 50% off (up to $10) one Election Day ride to a polling place or ballot drop box. The offer includes bikes and scooters.

Sheesh Grill: Show your “I Voted” sticker at either location and get 11% off your meal through Election Day. If you choose to carry out, call and mention “I voted” when you order to get the discount.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation: Now through Election Day, get two hours of free parking at two parking garages when you show your “I Voted” sticker to the parking attendant.

Pizza to the Polls: The nonprofit group is delivering free food to polling places with long lines. If you’re in a long line, send them a report and they’ll send the food. The have a food truck in D.C. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Planet Fitness: Anyone who votes is invited to come in for a free workout and HydroMassage anytime from Election Day through Nov. 8.

Uber: Get 50% off round-trip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip). That includes their bikes and scooters.