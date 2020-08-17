CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Metro returns to pre-COVID schedule | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Desserts

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Zenola

August 17, 2020, 10:36 PM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving desserts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Zenola in Vienna, Virginia, was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Zenola132 Branch Road SE, Vienna, Virginia
  2. Gruto’s Soft ServeVirginia locations in Purcellville and Leesburg
  3. Decadent11710 East Market Place, Suite A, Fulton, Maryland
  4. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  5. Sticky Fingers1370 Park Road NW, Washington, D.C.
  6. Sprinkles Potomac10148 River Road, Potomac, Maryland
  7. Best Buns Bread CompanyVirginia locations in Shirlington and Tysons
  8. Baked and Wired1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  9. Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry ShopMaryland locations in Baltimore and Cockeysville
  10. Kosher Pastry Oven1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

