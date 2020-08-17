WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Desserts

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving desserts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Zenola in Vienna, Virginia, was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Zenola – 132 Branch Road SE, Vienna, Virginia
- Gruto’s Soft Serve – Virginia locations in Purcellville and Leesburg
- Decadent – 11710 East Market Place, Suite A, Fulton, Maryland
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Sticky Fingers – 1370 Park Road NW, Washington, D.C.
- Sprinkles Potomac – 10148 River Road, Potomac, Maryland
- Best Buns Bread Company – Virginia locations in Shirlington and Tysons
- Baked and Wired – 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop – Maryland locations in Baltimore and Cockeysville
- Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.
Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.