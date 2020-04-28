Businesses offering new DIY products during coronavirus closures

"There's a little bit of boredom out there and a little bit of stir crazy," said the owner of The Amazing Art Studio in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "We realized that people were looking for something that they could do at home."

The D.C.-based flower company Poppy is sending DIY floral arrangement kits to customers. Courtesy Poppy The Amazing Art Studio in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has started shipping out do-it-yourself art projects. (Courtesy The Amazing Art Studio)

Some businesses that had to close their stores due to coronavirus restrictions are trying out a new business model that they hope will give customers something productive to do while they are trapped inside.

They have started shipping do-it-yourself items straight to the doorsteps of their customers.

“We’re working really hard at finding ways to adapt so we can make sure that we’re still here when this crisis is over,” said Julya Myers, owner of The Amazing Art Studio in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Myers launched a program that allows her business to ship out DIY art projects.

“There’s a little bit of boredom out there and a little bit of stir-crazy,” said Myers. “We realized that people were looking for something that they could do at home.”

Customers can order a variety of projects, including blank canvasses and pottery.

“We give them brushes, paints and whatever they need,” said Myers.

The D.C.-based flower company Poppy is doing something similar, sending DIY floral arrangement kits to customers.

Poppy lost 75% of its planned revenue during the coronavirus pandemic due to the postponement of weddings and other events, but the new program has allowed the company to generate a good amount of income in the meantime, said company CEO Cameron Hardesty.

“The response has been really incredible,” Hardesty said.

Her DIY flower kit includes 50 to 55 stems of premium flowers.

“I created some instructions that would be easy for anyone to follow,” said Hardesty. “You don’t have to be a master florist.”

Each order comes with written instructions and a video tutorial.