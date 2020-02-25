DC-area bars, restaurants mark Mardi Gras with events, specials

It’s Mardi Gras, and several bars and restaurants in the D.C. area are celebrating with Louisiana-themed food, drinks and celebration.

They’re letting patrons and potential patrons know about it through social media, and WTOP has compiled some of their announcements below.

We’ll keep adding to this list as we get more:

IT’S CARNIVAL TIME! The day has officially started in New Orleans, David Guas’ hometown, and right HERE at the Mardi Gras Headquarters in Arlington. The parades are rollin’ and so are we with Beads, Booze, Beignets, and slices of King Cakes all day long! pic.twitter.com/BQoUUs2fs7 — Bayou Bakery (@BayouBakery) February 25, 2020

⚜️Folks: join us next Tue evening for a little Mardi Gras party! The hurricanes will be flowing, we’ll have good Nola music on beads for all, King Cake Kolaches, gator poboys, Abita & more !! Party runs 5p til 11! Laissez le bon temps rouler! pic.twitter.com/GgeOFVXIX0 — RepublicCantina (@RepublicCantina) February 21, 2020

Hit the if you will be joining us for our – this Fat Tuesday, Feb 25. #hotnjuicy #fattuesday #mardigras #crawfish pic.twitter.com/MySZg6BRWY — Hot N Juicy Crawfish (@HotNJuicy_DC) February 24, 2020

Fat Tuesday is right around the corner! Celebrate with our King Cake Doughnuts. Available in half dozen and dozen increments. Check out the link below to preorder. #MardiGras https://t.co/dFFugKX3S3 pic.twitter.com/EfIXHZLUzF — District Doughnut (@DCDoughnut) February 18, 2020

Get your Fat Tuesday on tomorrow with some $8 Hurricanes and Sazaracs made by Ol’ Crafty Crafton himself and laissez les bon temps rouler ⚜️⚜️⁣#rockmelikeahurricane #letthegoodtimesroll @ Jackie Lee’s https://t.co/SuOhZaWKOT — Jackie Lee’s (@JackieLeesDC) February 24, 2020

