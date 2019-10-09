9 new, healthy snacks to try

With more Americans as time-pressed as ever, on-the-go eating shows no sign of slowing down. From mushroom jerky to yogurt bites, here are the hottest trends in healthy and convenient meals and snacks.

With more Americans as time-pressed as ever, on-the-go eating shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, at the recent annual Natural Products Expo East food show, which featured more than 1,500 brands, healthy grab-n-go options were a mega trend. I combed through the aisles of exhibitors and also did a scan of my local retailers to uncover the hottest trends in healthy and convenient meals and snacks.

From fungi to protein, here are nine healthy and portable pick-me-ups to try:

New Portable Proteins

Les Trois Petits Cochons Sous-Vide Egg Bites

There’s no better way to satisfy a hungry belly than with protein. For a portable, better-for-you breakfast or snack, I love the flavorful Egg Bites from Les Trois Petits Cochons. Fully cooked to fluffy perfection and vacuum sealed in individual servings for perfect portability, these quiche-like egg bites (from cage-free hens) can be heated or eaten straight from the package at room temperature. They come in four tasty flavors (Bacon & Swiss, Prosciutto & Gruyère, Ham & Espelette Pepper and a vegetarian option, Spinach & Feta). Each variety contains 100 to 180 calories, with a whopping 9 grams of protein per serving.

Country Archer Turkey Jerky

Country Archer’s jerky sticks are perfect for on the go, and their turkey sticks have just 70 to 80 calories each and pack 9 grams of protein. They’re nicely portion controlled. They’re made from antibiotic-free lean turkey and come in robust flavors like Hatch Chile and Rosemary.

Purely Elizabeth Collagen Protein Oats

For a quick and easy on-the-run breakfast, look no further than Purely Elizabeth’s Collagen Protein Oat Cups. (The collagen comes from grass-fed cattle, so this isn’t a vegetarian option.) It’s ready to eat out of the cup, and a serving provides 280 calories, 11 grams of filling protein and a mere 3 to 5 grams sugar. Plus they’re made with certified gluten-free oats. They come with a nut butter squeeze pack to add flavor and creaminess to these yummy oats in a cup.

Fast Fungi

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

If you’re a vegan but like jerky, try Pan’s mushroom jerky. It’s made from shiitake mushrooms. They’re rich in fiber and vitamin D and provide the satisfying umami flavor. In fact they’re one of few portable snacks where you can meet 50% of your daily vitamin D needs in just one 130-calorie serving. Flavors include Zesty Thai, Salt and Pepper, Applewood BBQ and others.

Four Sigmatic’s Mushroom Elixir Mix

Another way to get your ‘shrooms to go is with Four Sigmatic’s Mushroom Elixir Mix. Add a packet of their organic Cordycepts Mushroom Elixir to your morning beverage and you’ll get a 1,500 milligram dose extract of the Cordyceps militaris mushroom. While scientific research on cordyceps is in its infancy, early studies indicate that they may improve the way the body uses oxygen during exercise and potentially have anti-tumor effects.

Better Bars

POGO

One of my favorite finds this year was POGO from Sweet Earth. These frozen plant-based bars are rich in flavor and texture and made with whole ingredients like dried fruit, chia and oats. Just thaw, and they’re ready to eat. At 220 to 300 calories per bar, they’re a substantial snack. High in protein, fiber and probiotics, they’re ideal as part of an on-the-go breakfast or pre/post-workout snack. Delectable flavors include Chai, Lemon Poppy and Figgy.

Simple Mills Soft Baked

Simple Mills has raised the bar (pun intended!) on flavor and nutrition with their new Soft Baked line. Made with almond flour and wholesome ingredients like nuts, seeds and fruit, each bar is 150 to 160 calories and has less than 10 grams sugar. I loved the soft texture and fresh taste.

Fruit-to-Go

Wyman’s Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites

Grab your fruit in a cup (straight from the freezer) and eat as you go with these healthy and delicious fruit and Greek yogurt bites. They come in four delicious options, including wild blueberries and mangoes. With just 40 to 45 calories per cup, no saturated fat and no more than 9 grams of sugar, they’re ideal for anytime you want a tasty and creamy fruit snack. Grab your spoon!

Kind Whole Fruit

Let’s face it, sometimes we run out the door without grabbing the apple or banana sitting on the kitchen counter. Kind Whole Fruit bars are like that fruit inside a wrapper, while being perfectly portable and shelf stable. They come in flavors like Strawberry Apple Cherry Chia, which has just four ingredients (strawberries, cherries, chia and apple), 110 calories and no saturated fat, artificial colors or dyes.

