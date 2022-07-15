RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -168 Cincinnati +142
N.Y Mets -165 at CHICAGO CUBS +140
at COLORADO -152 Pittsburgh +128
Atlanta -255 at WASHINGTON +210
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -174 Arizona +146
American League
at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago White Sox +120
at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF
Seattle -158 at TEXAS +134
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CLEVELAND -174 Detroit +146
at HOUSTON -200 Oakland +168
at N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138
Interleague
LA Dodgers -190 at LA ANGELS +160

