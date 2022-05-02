RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 5:40 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
at MIAMI OFF Arizona OFF
at MILWAUKEE -253 Cincinnati +210
at COLORADO -158 Washington +138
at LA DODGERS -148 San Francisco +128
American League
Minnesota -180 at BALTIMORE +158
at TORONTO -135 N.Y Yankees +115
LA Angels -125 at BOSTON +105
at HOUSTON -142 Seattle +123
at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
San Diego -135 at CLEVELAND +115
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Texas +153
at DETROIT -150 Pittsburgh +130
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
St. Louis -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (215) Milwaukee
Golden State 2 (228) at MEMPHIS
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -130 Pittsburgh +108
at FLORIDA -220 Washington +180
at COLORADO -315 Nashville +250
at CALGARY -225 Dallas +184

