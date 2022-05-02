MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF at MIAMI OFF Arizona OFF at MILWAUKEE -253 Cincinnati +210 at COLORADO -158 Washington +138 at LA DODGERS -148 San Francisco +128 American League Minnesota -180 at BALTIMORE +158 at TORONTO -135 N.Y Yankees +115 LA Angels -125 at BOSTON +105 at HOUSTON -142 Seattle +123 at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF Interleague San Diego -135 at CLEVELAND +115 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Texas +153 at DETROIT -150 Pittsburgh +130 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF St. Louis -130 at KANSAS CITY +110 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (215) Milwaukee Golden State 2 (228) at MEMPHIS NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -130 Pittsburgh +108 at FLORIDA -220 Washington +180 at COLORADO -315 Nashville +250 at CALGARY -225 Dallas +184

