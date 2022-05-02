|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-253
|Cincinnati
|+210
|at COLORADO
|-158
|Washington
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|San
|Francisco
|+128
|American League
|Minnesota
|-180
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+158
|at TORONTO
|-135
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+115
|LA Angels
|-125
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|Seattle
|+123
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-135
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Texas
|+153
|at DETROIT
|-150
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+110
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(215)
|Milwaukee
|Golden State
|2
|(228)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at FLORIDA
|-220
|Washington
|+180
|at COLORADO
|-315
|Nashville
|+250
|at CALGARY
|-225
|Dallas
|+184
