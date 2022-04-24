|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Colorado
|+155
|N.Y Mets
|-147
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-177
|at
|ARIZONA
|+153
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-143
|Boston
|+123
|Houston
|-137
|at
|TEXAS
|+117
|Cleveland
|-117
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-103
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(220)
|Boston
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|(210)
|Toronto
|at DALLAS
|3
|(213)
|Utah
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO
|-137
|Philadelphia
|+114
