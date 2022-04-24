RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Colorado +155
N.Y Mets -147 at ST. LOUIS +126
LA Dodgers -177 at ARIZONA +153
American League
at TORONTO -143 Boston +123
Houston -137 at TEXAS +117
Cleveland -117 at LA ANGELS -103
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (220) Boston
at PHILADELPHIA (210) Toronto
at DALLAS 3 (213) Utah
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO -137 Philadelphia +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up