CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -240 Chicago Cubs +195
at COLORADO -115 San Diego +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -164 N.Y. Mets +146
Atlanta -194 at MIAMI +165
Milwaukee -117 at ST. LOUIS +100
Philadelphia -125 at ARIZONA +105
at L.A. DODGERS -300 Pittsburgh +235
American League
at MINNESOTA -130 Cleveland +110
at N.Y. YANKEES -113 Boston -103
L.A. Angels -152 at DETROIT +133
at TAMPA BAY -334 Baltimore +260
Seattle -162 at TEXAS +144
Houston -185 at KANSAS CITY +161
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -181 Oakland +157
Interleague
Toronto -179 at WASHINGTON +156

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up