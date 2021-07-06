Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -162 at PITTSBURGH +145
L.A. Dodgers -208 at MIAMI +160
Milwaukee -147 at N.Y. METS +115
Philadelphia -140 at CHICAGO CUBS +125
at ARIZONA -135 Colorado +110
at SAN FRANCISCO -176 St. Louis +154
at SAN DIEGO -174 Washington +152
American League
at TAMPA BAY (gm 1) OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY (gm 2) OFF Cleveland OFF
Chicago White Sox -125 at MINNESOTA -100
at TEXAS -147 Detroit +133
Boston -113 at L.A. ANGELS -102
Toronto -225 at BALTIMORE +190
at HOUSTON -142 Oakland +127
N.Y. Yankees -127 at SEATTLE +112
Interleague
Cincinnati -145 at KANSAS CITY +130
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -224 Montreal +186

