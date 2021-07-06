MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -162 at PITTSBURGH +145 L.A. Dodgers -208 at MIAMI +160 Milwaukee…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -162 at PITTSBURGH +145 L.A. Dodgers -208 at MIAMI +160 Milwaukee -147 at N.Y. METS +115 Philadelphia -140 at CHICAGO CUBS +125 at ARIZONA -135 Colorado +110 at SAN FRANCISCO -176 St. Louis +154 at SAN DIEGO -174 Washington +152 American League at TAMPA BAY (gm 1) OFF Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY (gm 2) OFF Cleveland OFF Chicago White Sox -125 at MINNESOTA -100 at TEXAS -147 Detroit +133 Boston -113 at L.A. ANGELS -102 Toronto -225 at BALTIMORE +190 at HOUSTON -142 Oakland +127 N.Y. Yankees -127 at SEATTLE +112 Interleague Cincinnati -145 at KANSAS CITY +130 NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -224 Montreal +186

