|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-162
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+145
|L.A. Dodgers
|-208
|at
|MIAMI
|+160
|Milwaukee
|-147
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+115
|Philadelphia
|-140
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+125
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|Colorado
|+110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-176
|St.
|Louis
|+154
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Washington
|+152
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY (gm 1)
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY (gm 2)
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-125
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-100
|at TEXAS
|-147
|Detroit
|+133
|Boston
|-113
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-102
|Toronto
|-225
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+190
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|Oakland
|+127
|N.Y. Yankees
|-127
|at
|SEATTLE
|+112
|Interleague
|Cincinnati
|-145
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+130
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-224
|Montreal
|+186
