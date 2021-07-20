MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego (gm 1) -160 at ATLANTA +140 San Diego (gm 2)…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego (gm 1) -160 at ATLANTA +140 San Diego (gm 2) -116 at ATLANTA +105 N.Y. Mets -120 at CINCINNATI -100 at ARIZONA -130 Pittsburgh +110 at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105 Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -110 at L.A. DODGERS -180 San Francisco +155 American League at TAMPA BAY -165 Baltimore +145 at TORONTO -165 Boston +145 at DETROIT -115 Texas -105 at HOUSTON -240 Cleveland +195 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +120 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -165 Kansas City +145 Seattle -135 at COLORADO +115 at N.Y. YANKEES -167 Philadelphia +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.