|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego (gm 1)
|-160
|at
|ATLANTA
|+140
|San Diego (gm 2)
|-116
|at
|ATLANTA
|+105
|N.Y. Mets
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-100
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-115
|Miami
|-105
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-110
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-180
|San
|Francisco
|+155
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-165
|Baltimore
|+145
|at TORONTO
|-165
|Boston
|+145
|at DETROIT
|-115
|Texas
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|Cleveland
|+195
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-140
|Minnesota
|+120
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-165
|Kansas
|City
|+145
|Seattle
|-135
|at
|COLORADO
|+115
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-167
|Philadelphia
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.