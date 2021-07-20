Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego (gm 1) -160 at ATLANTA +140
San Diego (gm 2) -116 at ATLANTA +105
N.Y. Mets -120 at CINCINNATI -100
at ARIZONA -130 Pittsburgh +110
at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105
Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -110
at L.A. DODGERS -180 San Francisco +155
American League
at TAMPA BAY -165 Baltimore +145
at TORONTO -165 Boston +145
at DETROIT -115 Texas -105
at HOUSTON -240 Cleveland +195
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +120
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -165 Kansas City +145
Seattle -135 at COLORADO +115
at N.Y. YANKEES -167 Philadelphia +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up