Most popular baby names of 2020

The top three names for girls — Olivia, Emma and Ava — and the top three names for boys — Liam, Noah and Oliver — all remained unchanged in terms of their popularity from 2019 to 2020.

Even during a pandemic, Olivia and Liam remain undefeated.

Those two names continued to top the most popular baby names in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration, which tracks baby names based on applications for Social Security cards.

In fact, the top three names for girls — Olivia, Emma and Ava — and the top three names for boys — Liam, Noah and Oliver — all remained unchanged in terms of their popularity from 2019 to 2020.

“It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time,” the Social Security Administration said in a news release.

Olivia has ranked in the top five names for girls since 2008 and in the top 10 names since 2001. For boys, Liam has ranked as the No. 1 name since 2017 and has been in the top 10 since 2012.

In fact, there were few changes among the top 10 names for both boys and girls last year. Only two names changed on the boys list: Mason and Ethan fell out of the top 10, replaced by Henry and Alexander.

The last time Henry was a top 10 name was more than a century ago — in 1910.

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997 and has records dating back to 1880.

Here are the top 10 boys’ and girls names:

Liam, Olivia Noah, Emma Oliver, Ava Elijah, Charlotte William, Sophia James, Amelia Benjamin, Isabella Lucas, Mia Henry, Evelyn Alexander, Harper

In addition, the Social Security Administration tracks the “fastest-rising” names, which it says reveals the “effect of pop-culture on naming trends:

The top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2020 were: