MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -135 at CHICAGO +118 at PHILADELPHIA -127 St. Louis +110 at WASHINGTON -204 Arizona +172 at MILWAUKEE -156 Pittsburgh +138 L.A. Dodgers -161 at SAN DIEGO +142 American League at TEXAS -122 Baltimore +105 Toronto -137 at KANSAS CITY +123 at OAKLAND -185 Detroit +162 Houston -118 at SEATTLE +102 Interleague Cleveland -110 at CINCINNATI -107 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at UTAH 9½ (235) Indiana at DETROIT 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City New Orleans 1 (241) at WASHINGTON at BROOKLYN 13½ (223½) Charlotte Denver 8½ (225½) at HOUSTON Portland 1½ (231) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 5 (210½) New York NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -136 Calgary +115 at BOSTON -114 NY Islanders -105 at MINNESOTA -190 San Jose +160 at COLORADO -306 Los Angeles +244 Edmonton -182 at VANCOUVER +150 Vegas -241 at ANAHEIM +198

