The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 5:33 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -135 at CHICAGO +118
at PHILADELPHIA -127 St. Louis +110
at WASHINGTON -204 Arizona +172
at MILWAUKEE -156 Pittsburgh +138
L.A. Dodgers -161 at SAN DIEGO +142
American League
at TEXAS -122 Baltimore +105
Toronto -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
at OAKLAND -185 Detroit +162
Houston -118 at SEATTLE +102
Interleague
Cleveland -110 at CINCINNATI -107
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UTAH (235) Indiana
at DETROIT 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City
New Orleans 1 (241) at WASHINGTON
at BROOKLYN 13½ (223½) Charlotte
Denver (225½) at HOUSTON
Portland (231) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS 5 (210½) New York
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -136 Calgary +115
at BOSTON -114 NY Islanders -105
at MINNESOTA -190 San Jose +160
at COLORADO -306 Los Angeles +244
Edmonton -182 at VANCOUVER +150
Vegas -241 at ANAHEIM +198

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

