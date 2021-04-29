MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -121 at PITTSBURGH +104 at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF N.Y.…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -121 at PITTSBURGH +104 at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF N.Y. Mets -146 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at CINCINNATI -122 Chicago +105 at MILWAUKEE OFF LA Dodgers OFF at ARIZONA -123 Colorado +108 at SAN DIEGO -182 San Francisco +165 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -342 Detroit +269 at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF Boston -165 at TEXAS +148 Cleveland -143 at CHICAGO WS +127 at MINNESOTA -135 Kansas City +118 at OAKLAND -130 Baltimore +113 L.A. Angels -145 at SEATTLE +128 Interleague at TORONTO OFF Atlanta OFF NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Washington at BOSTON OFF (OFF) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 12 (223) Orlando at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Portland at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Utah at LA LAKERS 9½ (224½) Sacramento NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -116 Winnipeg -103 at COLORADO -265 San Jose +219 Vegas -195 at ARIZONA +165 Los Angeles -126 at ANAHEIM +106

