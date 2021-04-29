CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -121 at PITTSBURGH +104
at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF
N.Y. Mets -146 at PHILADELPHIA +126
at CINCINNATI -122 Chicago +105
at MILWAUKEE OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at ARIZONA -123 Colorado +108
at SAN DIEGO -182 San Francisco +165
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -342 Detroit +269
at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF
Boston -165 at TEXAS +148
Cleveland -143 at CHICAGO WS +127
at MINNESOTA -135 Kansas City +118
at OAKLAND -130 Baltimore +113
L.A. Angels -145 at SEATTLE +128
Interleague
at TORONTO OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Washington
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at MEMPHIS 12 (223) Orlando
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Portland
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Utah
at LA LAKERS (224½) Sacramento
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -116 Winnipeg -103
at COLORADO -265 San Jose +219
Vegas -195 at ARIZONA +165
Los Angeles -126 at ANAHEIM +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DHS set to launch its 'most significant hiring initiative' as part of cyber workforce sprint

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

May We Say Thank You 2021

Space National Guard is a top-of-list concern for military officials

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up