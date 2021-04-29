|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-121
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+104
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|N.Y. Mets
|-146
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+126
|at CINCINNATI
|-122
|Chicago
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-123
|Colorado
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-182
|San
|Francisco
|+165
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-342
|Detroit
|+269
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Boston
|-165
|at
|TEXAS
|+148
|Cleveland
|-143
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+127
|at MINNESOTA
|-135
|Kansas
|City
|+118
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|Baltimore
|+113
|L.A. Angels
|-145
|at
|SEATTLE
|+128
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at MEMPHIS
|12
|(223)
|Orlando
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at LA LAKERS
|9½
|(224½)
|Sacramento
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-116
|Winnipeg
|-103
|at COLORADO
|-265
|San
|Jose
|+219
|Vegas
|-195
|at
|ARIZONA
|+165
|Los Angeles
|-126
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+106
